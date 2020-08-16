Senior living community hosts art project featuring residents’ work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm is holding a virtual art contest now through Aug. 21.

Residents are giving back to the public by showing off their talents, showing what they’ve been working on during the pandemic.

During the quarantine, their tables have turned into easels, and their patios into galleries.

“Many people have actually picked up that hobby or during this time frame when they haven’t been able to do some of their normal activities, they’ve embraced it,” said director of sales and marketing Jacqueline Kennedy.

The community usually hosts an art gallery hop this time of year. The event has gone virtual and a winner will be crowned.

“The art show we decided must go on and actually, we’ve had fun with it because so many people from all over different states are voting, it’s been shared,” she said.

It’s a friendly competition all done from a distance, with residents, their families and strangers voting on Facebook.

“Some are saying ‘I’ve got 300 [likes] already, ’Well, I’ve got 310.’”

The artwork is an expression of each resident’s personality: flowers in bloom, an illustration of man’s best friend, a Scandinavian-inspired chair, a needlepoint Jesus.

“People are saying that it’s made their day, people are saying ‘Can I buy the art?‘” Kennedy said.

The project has created a whole new uplifting community online.

“Our residents have really gotten a boost, they’re very excited and happy to see all of the votes that are coming in, it’s really given something to look forward to,” Kennedy said.

Away from a hectic world, the residents are giving back with a stroke of a brush and a needle pulling thread.

To vote for your favorite picture, head to the Legacy Reserve’s facebook page. From there ‘like’ and share your favorite piece of art.

