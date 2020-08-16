Advertisement

Senior living community hosts art project featuring residents’ work

Carol Combs shows off her own artwork.
Carol Combs shows off her own artwork.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm is holding a virtual art contest now through Aug. 21.

Residents are giving back to the public by showing off their talents, showing what they’ve been working on during the pandemic.

During the quarantine, their tables have turned into easels, and their patios into galleries.

“Many people have actually picked up that hobby or during this time frame when they haven’t been able to do some of their normal activities, they’ve embraced it,” said director of sales and marketing Jacqueline Kennedy.

The community usually hosts an art gallery hop this time of year. The event has gone virtual and a winner will be crowned.

“The art show we decided must go on and actually, we’ve had fun with it because so many people from all over different states are voting, it’s been shared,” she said.

It’s a friendly competition all done from a distance, with residents, their families and strangers voting on Facebook.

“Some are saying ‘I’ve got 300 [likes] already, ’Well, I’ve got 310.’”

The artwork is an expression of each resident’s personality: flowers in bloom, an illustration of man’s best friend, a Scandinavian-inspired chair, a needlepoint Jesus.

“People are saying that it’s made their day, people are saying ‘Can I buy the art?‘” Kennedy said.

The project has created a whole new uplifting community online.

“Our residents have really gotten a boost, they’re very excited and happy to see all of the votes that are coming in, it’s really given something to look forward to,” Kennedy said.

Away from a hectic world, the residents are giving back with a stroke of a brush and a needle pulling thread.

To vote for your favorite picture, head to the Legacy Reserve’s facebook page. From there ‘like’ and share your favorite piece of art.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Pneumatic wins Pagasus, final points race for Kentucky Derby

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The win earned Pneumatic 20 points for the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 638 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 638 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 38,930 cases.

News

Coroner identifies two killed in Woodford Co. crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Woodford County Saturday afternoon.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cold front bringing better weather ahead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
A cold front will sweep through Sunday bringing storm chances and better air that will stay for much of next week

Latest News

Sports

Brady, Teichmann win in straight sets to reach Top Seed Open finals

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This is the first tennis tournament in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Lexington man charged in multiple summer shooting incidents

Updated: 7 hours ago
A man suspected of carrying out multiple violent offenses this summer has been arrested by Lexington Police.

News

UK’s FUSION Day focuses on serving the community during the pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Several new UK students participated in FUSION: the university’s annual day of service. Volunteers helped at African Cemetery Number Two, the campus kitchen, and God’s Pantry Food Bank.

Sports

Lillard wins Bubble MVP, Booker finishes second in voting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Devin Booker was second in the MVP vote, followed by T.J. Warren.

Sports

Reds player tests positive, two games with Pirates postponed

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joe Kay
The Reds are the third team to have a game postponed because someone on their roster tested positive, joining the Marlins and Cardinals.

News

Police: Wayne Co. man sent to hospital after being shot by wife with pellet rifle

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A woman is behind bars facing a felony assault charge after reportedly shooting her husband in the chest.