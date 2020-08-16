Virtual music lessons teach new band students online

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington musician is giving students a virtual introduction to music.

Ginny Tutton is working with band directors to make sure their students can learn the basics of new instruments while they’re not in the classroom.

The videos teach the basics like putting your instrument together, playing some notes, and breathing. They also include play-along videos. Some point out a few tricky parts where beginners might get stuck.

The lessons pretty much cover the entire band: Flute, oboe, clarinet, saxophone, horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba and euphonium (together), and percussion (learning on snare).

Tutton couldn’t do it all alone. Nine musicians came together for the online project.

She says it’s worth it though, especially throughout the pandemic.

“We’re finding out that as we are sort of stuck at home and we can’t do the things that we normally do, how much the arts just beats your soul,” she said. “It brings happiness, it gives us something to do, and it also works your brain out keeping you busy learning new things. So I think that it’s now more important than ever.”

For anyone who needs a new hobby, Tutton says she plans to make all of the videos available to everyone for free. Connect with The Virtual Beginning Band Project on Facebook.

