Will Swiss Skydiver run in the Kentucky Derby or Kentucky Oaks?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in New York, Swiss Skydiver blew away the field to win the Alabama Stakes.

That race was not a Kentucky Derby prep, but she has enough points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby to rank No. 13 on that leaderboard with 40 total points.

She was the favorite in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, but fell short to Art Collector.

After the Alabama Stakes, her trainer Kenny McPeek was asked if Swiss Skydiver will run in the Kentucky Derby or against the girls in the Kentucky Oaks.

"She is just really special... just a really special filly to be around" @KennyMcPeek on Swiss Skydiver, Alabama (G1) winner! #SaratogaLIVE @acacia_courtney pic.twitter.com/BOWpF6LyOx — NYRA Bets 💰 (@NYRABets) August 15, 2020

“Pretty sure it’s going to be Oaks,” said McPeek. “Peter and I will sit down about it, but leaning pretty hard to Oaks. Tiz the Law’s race here last weekend was ultra-impressive and if you hold the two against each other, I am not sure we want to be up against him yet.”

Tiz the Law is the favorite in the Kentucky Derby on September 5 at Churchill Downs.

McPeek added that Swiss Skydiver may run in the Preakness Stakes in October.

