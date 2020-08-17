Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Feel Settles In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another cold front is working into the region today, bringing a few more showers and storms. This front slows down in the coming days, keeping the chance for a little action going. Much cooler air is also taking control of our weather as we take on more of a September feel.

One thing to keep in mind is we are still in the period of the average warmest high temps of the entire year. Most areas average highs in the mid and upper 80s right now, but the average numbers do start to slowly fall in the coming days.

This same front then slows down into Tuesday and Wednesday as low pressure develops along it. That keeps some shower and storm action going, with the greatest concentration across the south and southeast.

Temps and humidity levels come way down behind this for the rest of the week. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s will be common and a few mornings will drop it into the 50s.

As temps hang below normal late this week into the weekend, we have to watch for that southeast system hanging around and throwing a little more moisture back in here.

