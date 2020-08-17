Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Feel Settles In

By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another cold front is working into the region today, bringing a few more showers and storms. This front slows down in the coming days, keeping the chance for a little action going. Much  cooler air is also taking control of our weather as we take on more of a September feel.

One thing to keep in mind is we are still in the period of the average warmest high temps of the entire year. Most areas average highs in the mid and upper 80s right now, but the average numbers do start to slowly fall in the coming days.

This same front then slows down into Tuesday and Wednesday as low pressure develops along it. That keeps some shower and storm action going, with the greatest concentration across the south and southeast.

Temps and humidity levels come way down behind this for the rest of the week. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s will be common and a few mornings will drop it into the 50s.

As temps hang below normal late this week into the weekend, we have to watch for that southeast system hanging around and throwing a little more moisture back in here.

Latest News

Regional

Three Georgetown homes riddled with bullets overnight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Police say they got multiple calls around midnight early Morning morning about gunshots on Marks Street.

State

Parents protest in Frankfort to demand schools reopen for in-person classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Protestors gathered on the state courthouse steps Monday to demand that schools reopen to students. Governor Beshear has recommended that all schools wait until late September to have children back in classrooms.

Lexington

Family, friends shocked by shooting death of star basketball player in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Lexington police were called to a large disorder with shots fired on Newtown Court early Sunday morning. The shooting left 18-year-old Mykel Waide dead.

Back to School

‘To see the campus be re-energized is really exciting:’ UK students return to campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The people in charge of getting the campus ready for the return of students told us they’ve been working on this since students were sent home in March.

Latest News

Back to School

Classes resume at EKU; university has contingency plans for COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
University officials say faculty and staff spent all summer putting in place safety measures to make sure students are as safe as possible when they return to class.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 129 COVID cases over the weekend in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 129 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

National

UPDATE: More than $750k raised for Hinnant family

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past weekend in Wilson is being laid to rest Thursday evening.

Regional

Investigation underway after shots fired into Georgetown home

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to police, someone fired about 40 rounds into the house.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 7 hours ago

Back to School

UK, other Kentucky universities resume classes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Some university students in Kentucky are heading back to class.