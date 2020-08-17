Family, friends shocked by shooting death of star basketball player in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend in Lexington.

Police say they were called to Newtown Court early Sunday morning in reference to a large disorder with shots fired. One of those shots hit 18-year-old Mykel Waide, killing him. Three other people were injured.

Mykel Waide was a star basketball player at Tates Creek High School, and so, many people are struggling to accept the news including his assistant basketball coach. (GoFundMe)

Coach Jay Bordas says he started to coach at Tates Creek a year ago, that’s when he met Mykel. The two later developed a close bond. Bordas says Mykel was often at his house playing with his children and was very close to his wife, who is an assistant principal at Tates Creek.

“He was supposed to start school at the university of Louisville today. He was going to major in business and he was so excited for his future.” Tates Creek High Asst basketball coach Jay Bordas says he’s shocked by the death of 18 yr old Mykel Waide. pic.twitter.com/qnj8faOmC1 — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) August 17, 2020

Bordas says his family and Mykel’s former teammates are shocked by the tragedy.

“He was supposed to start school at the University of Louisville today,” Bordas said. He was gonna major in business, and he was so excited for his future. We, actually, my wife and I, we went yesterday and cleaned out his dorm room, and he had all his school supplies ready to go, and all his snacks, all his favorite snacks that he used to eat at my house.”

So far, police have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting. They’re asking anyone with information to please come forward.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Mykel’s funeral services.

There’s also a candlelight ceremony Tuesday evening at Douglas Park.

