Advertisement

Good Shepherd Catholic School holds first day of in-person classes

Some students went back to in person learning today-- the first time many of them had set foot inside a classroom since March.
Some students went back to in person learning today-- the first time many of them had set foot inside a classroom since March.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The first day of school inside classrooms at Good Shepherd Church School look a little different this year.

“Most of us didn’t sleep last night,” Good Shepherd Church School Principal Michele Ulrich said. “We were kind of worried about everything being smooth today.”

Catholic schools across the state are reopening this week. Principal of Good Shepherd Church School in Frankfort, Dr. Michele Ulrich, says today didn’t come without a lot of planning.

“We had to sanitize the whole building,” Dr. Ulrich said. “We not only did it once, but we did it several times. Drinking fountains have been changed, to have where you can take your water bottle and just put it up. You can’t drink with your mouth.”

You’ll notice a few more changes, like masks students and teachers are required to wear and the markers across the floor, telling students to stand six feet apart from each other.

“In the cafeteria, they walked in, all got their food, masks on,” Dr. Ulrich said. “When they wanted to get up and get a utensil, they put their masks on. I was like, wow, you’re learning faster than me. You’re doing really good.”

Dr. Ulrich says they’re lucky the school has 138 students. Class sizes are already small, and they can more easily leave enough room in between students at lunch and in the gym. 14 students did chose the school’s virtual learning option.

So for now, masks, hand sanitizer, spaced out desks, and some online learning is their new normal.

“I’m just really happy we’re here to educate and to be able to do it in our building,” Dr. Ulrich said.

Each student's temperature is taken before they get out of the car, and go inside the building.

Dr. Ulrich says they didn’t have any problems with social distancing or the mask wearing on their first day back.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 in the state.

News

The Breakdown with a Support Group for Grandparents: How Coronavirus has added new challenges

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Sam Dick
Kentucky has an estimated 96,000 children being raised by grandparents or another relative. It's already a stressful situation, and coronavirus has only added to that stress level. That's why a support group can be a lifeline.

Regional

Louisville council members ask Mayor Fischer to resign with resolution

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
Members of Louisville’s Metro Council have asked Mayor Greg Fischer to step down from office.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Feel Settles In

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
This cooler weather will also be accompanied by a few showers and storms on Tuesday.

Latest News

Regional

Three Georgetown homes riddled with bullets overnight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Police say they got multiple calls around midnight early Morning morning about gunshots on Marks Street.

State

Parents protest in Frankfort to demand schools reopen for in-person classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Protestors gathered on the state courthouse steps Monday to demand that schools reopen to students. Governor Beshear has recommended that all schools wait until late September to have children back in classrooms.

Lexington

Family, friends shocked by shooting death of star basketball player in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Lexington police were called to a large disorder with shots fired on Newtown Court early Sunday morning. The shooting left 18-year-old Mykel Waide dead.

Back to School

‘To see the campus be re-energized is really exciting:’ UK students return to campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The people in charge of getting the campus ready for the return of students told us they’ve been working on this since students were sent home in March.

Back to School

Classes resume at EKU; university has contingency plans for COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
University officials say faculty and staff spent all summer putting in place safety measures to make sure students are as safe as possible when they return to class.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 129 COVID cases over the weekend in Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 129 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.