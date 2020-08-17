Advertisement

Health dept. reports 129 COVID cases over the weekend in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 129 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 51.

The new cases from the weekend bring the county’s total to 4,287.

COVID-19 testing available at new, and familiar, locations in Lexington

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 90 cases, Aug. 5
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 84 cases, Aug. 6
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 80 cases, Aug. 12

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. Health department officials gave us one reason for the rise in cases: they say people are still vacationing at hot spots, and bringing the virus back to Lexington.

Since the beginning of August, Lexington has reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 39,315 cases and 813 deaths.

