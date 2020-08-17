Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall-like air holds on a little longer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another cold front passed through Kentucky and we are on the good side of it.

The front allowed for some showers & storms to develop. Now, we are on the drier side of the system, at least for now. Another round of rain will come in with the next system. That won't be here until tomorrow.

Once the second front gets here it will trigger some showers & storms. Depending on where it sets up, it will mean how eventful the next few days will be in the world of weather. It will determine how much rain we could see.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.