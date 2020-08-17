Advertisement

Kentucky to face Auburn to open 2020 season

The SEC will unveil the entire schedule tonight at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops celebrates after winning an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Then Kentucky Wildcats will open the 2020 football season on the road at Auburn on September 26.

The other week one matchups in the SEC are:

Alabama at Missouri

Florida at Ole Miss

Georgia at Arkansas

Mississippi St. at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&m

