Kentucky to face Auburn to open 2020 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Then Kentucky Wildcats will open the 2020 football season on the road at Auburn on September 26.

The other week one matchups in the SEC are:

Alabama at Missouri

Florida at Ole Miss

Georgia at Arkansas

Mississippi St. at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&m

The SEC will unveil the entire schedule tonight at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

