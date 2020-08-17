Kentucky to face Auburn to open 2020 season
The SEC will unveil the entire schedule tonight at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Then Kentucky Wildcats will open the 2020 football season on the road at Auburn on September 26.
The other week one matchups in the SEC are:
Alabama at Missouri
Florida at Ole Miss
Georgia at Arkansas
Mississippi St. at LSU
Tennessee at South Carolina
Vanderbilt at Texas A&m
