Lexington student raises money to help Lebanese community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the wake of the Lebanese Explosions, a Lexington student has made it her mission to help her family and community across the globe.

And she’s gaining more support than she could have imagined.

“I had this idea in the middle of the night, three of four days ago,” said Dealla Samadi, student and project organizer.

On August 4, an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon killed more than 170 people and left six thousand injured. Just two weeks later, and the country is facing a new problem: hunger.

“There’s economic and political instability. And there’s been a huge inflation in their currency, so food has become very expensive,” said Samadi.

Most of Dealla Samadi’s family lives in Lebanon. In her second year of medical school in Lexington, Samadi didn’t know how she could even begin to help.

“What if I engaged the Lexington community, and how could I engage Lexington?”

That’s when Samadi had the idea for Lexington for Lebanon. And you can get involved from home. It’s a virtual art auction, that’s already garnered pieces and support from more than 20 artists in the area.

“Artists can submit a photo of their artwork that they’re interested in donating. And we will us that artwork, sell it and use the funds from that donation to donate to organizations in Lebanon working on the ground right now,” Samadi explained.

With the help of a friend with experience in art and auctions, Samadi got to work reaching out to artists in the community. Artists can email pictures of their work to lebforlex@gmail.com.

Then, bidders can join the auction virtually. Samadi says they’ll hold the first auction September 12th, but they’ll hold more auctions as long as they have artists donating.

The idea quickly catching the heart of a community willing to help strangers thousands of miles away.

“I’m not surprised people are helping, I’m surprised by the magnitude of the help,” said Samadi.

All of the money raised will go to the Lebanese Red Cross, Sanabel Nour and the Dafa Campaign.

Samadi says she’s also hoping to get some involvement with Lexington’s sister city, Deauville, France.

You can find more information on the Lex for Leb’s social media pages, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, with the handle @lexforleb.

