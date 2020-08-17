Advertisement

Louisville council members ask Mayor Fischer to resign with resolution

Members of Louisville’s Metro Council have asked Mayor Greg Fischer to step down from office.
Members of Louisville’s Metro Council have asked Mayor Greg Fischer to step down from office.(Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
Aug. 17, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of Louisville’s Metro Council have asked Mayor Greg Fischer to step down from office.

A resolution asking for his resignation was filed Monday morning. It was sponsored by several council members who said they feel frustrated with Fischer’s handling of the protesting and rioting; sky-rocketing numbers of homicides, shootings and car-jackings; a lack of transparency about the Breonna Taylor case and the problems with the city’s police department, among other issues.

The resolution comes a week after Fischer sued the council in an effort to stop LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder and Public Safety Director Amy Hess from publicly testifying under oath about the recent unrest. A judge will hear that issue on Aug. 24.

This is the first time the Metro Council has officially asked for Fischer to step down. However, only an impeachment proceeding could force him out if he declines to do so voluntarily. It is unclear if council members will head down that road.

The impeachment process would require 10 council members to file for proceedings. According to the impeachment guidelines set forth by the state, two thirds of the remaining 16 council members would take a vote, meaning a total of 21 Metro Council members would have to be in support of impeachment.

If it passes, then Deputy Mayor Ellen Hessen would become interim mayor for a period of no more than 30 days. The Metro Council would then vote for one of its members to finish the rest of Fischer’s term.

