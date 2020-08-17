McConnell: Kentucky should accept new offer for jobless aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Kentucky should accept a supplemental $300 in federal weekly assistance for its unemployed workers.

The Republican senator urged Kentucky’s Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, to apply for the aid.

McConnell says the offer from the White House won’t require any extra spending by the state.

The option provided by the White House involves less than the $600 a week in federal pandemic aid that unemployment recipients received until the assistance expired on Aug 1.

Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley said his administration is reviewing the application.

