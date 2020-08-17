Parents protest in Frankfort to demand schools reopen for in-person classes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Protestors gathered on the state courthouse steps Monday to demand that schools reopen to students.

Governor Beshear has recommended that all schools wait until late September to have children back in classrooms.

A few dozen protestors have gathered on the Ky capital steps, asking schools to re open to in person learning. More at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/0gOD65jsvw — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 17, 2020

The people started gathering around 10:30 Monday morning, wanting schools to reopen and concerned about fact that many schools won’t reopen to in-person instruction until late September.

The parents tell us that they simply believe that their children deserve to be back in school. They say they need to be back in school.

One parent said that because of the fact that children are not back in school, they fear that there could be worse consequences of that.

”We are going to see an increase, we’ve already seen an increase, suicide rates are going up, domestic violence is going up, sexual abuse is going up,” Jenny Patten said. “Who is going to take care of these victims? Societal implications are going to plague these communities for years to come.”

Protesters gathered at the courthouse Monday were mostly from Madison County, but others came from other cities including Danville, Nicholasville and Lexington.

The protest also comes as Kentucky’s Superintendents’ Advisory Council has another virtual meeting scheduled for Monday to discuss more plans for the start of the school year.

