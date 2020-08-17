SEC releases full UK Football schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football’s revised 2020 football schedule was released Monday night by the SEC. The 2020 schedule is a 10-game SEC only schedule beginning with a trip to Auburn on September 26.

The Wildcats home opener will be against Ole Miss in week 2 (Oct. 3). Week three is another home game for UK against Mike Leach and Mississippi State (Oct. 10). Kentucky goes back on the road in week 4 at Tennessee (Oct. 17). Week 5 is another home game against Georgia (Oct. 24), before traveling to Missouri on Halloween for week 6 (Oct. 31). Kentucky’s bye week will be in week 7 (Nov. 7). Coming off the bye week, Kentucky host Vanderbilt in week 8 (Nov. 14). The Wildcats get Alabama on the road for week 9 (Nov. 21), followed by a contest at Florida for week 10 (Nov. 28). Kentucky closes out the regular season at home against South Carolina for week 11 (Dec. 5).

