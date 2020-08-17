Advertisement

The Breakdown with a Support Group for Grandparents: How Coronavirus has added new challenges

Family Resource Center Coordinator in Lexington
By Sam Dick
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -More grandparents are raising their grandchildren in Kentucky by percentage of population, than any other state in the country. An estimated 96,000 children in Kentucky are being care for by their grandparents or another relative. It’s often due to a breakdown in the family, like drug abuse, and creates many challenges. Now add coronavirus and concerns about health, and the stress level goes up even more. “It just ramped things up. The stress level, it’s already at a high level, it just made it that much worse.” That’s from Mary Jo Dendy, a Family Resource Center Coordinator, at two Lexington schools, who helps organize a support group for grandparents. She’s our live guest tonight at 6:30 on The CW Lexington for discussion about the challenges and support. Plus at 6 tonight on WKYT we’ll hear from a grandmother on adjusting to virtual learning at home with her grandchild.

