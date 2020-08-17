Advertisement

Three Georgetown homes riddled with bullets overnight

By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown police are investigating after three homes were riddled with bullets overnight.

Police say they got multiple calls around midnight early Morning morning about gunshots on Marks Street.

When officers arrived, they found the area littered with shell casings. The department reports 80 to 100 rounds were fired.

Harry Wilburn lives in one of the homes shot at.

“My uncle, he said it sounds like somebody’s lighting fireworks, I said ‘no that’s not fireworks that’s gunshots,‘” Wilburn said.

Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan says there’s been a concerning increase in gun violence in the area.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects at this time.

Swanigan says the area is still an active scene. He asks anyone who may have information to contact the police department or send tips anonymously through the Relay phone app.

