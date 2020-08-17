UK football adds three-star cornerback Maxwell Hairston

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky football team has added a commitment from three-star cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

The West Bloomfield, Michigan product chose the Wildcats over Purdue, Minnesota and Virginia Tech among others. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback is ranked as the No. 38 (247 Sports) player in the state of Michigan. Hairston is the 15th commitment in Kentucky’s 2021 recruiting class.

My main focus is to remain focused...#COMMITTED🤍 pic.twitter.com/WU5skvDJnV — 𝙈𝙖𝙭𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙒. 𝙃𝙖𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙣 ¹ᵏ (@MHairston22) August 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.