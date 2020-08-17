Advertisement

UK football adds three-star cornerback Maxwell Hairston

Hairston is the 15th commitment in Kentucky’s 2021 recruiting class.
Maxwell Hairston commits to UK
Maxwell Hairston commits to UK(Twitter)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky football team has added a commitment from three-star cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

The West Bloomfield, Michigan product chose the Wildcats over Purdue, Minnesota and Virginia Tech among others. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback is ranked as the No. 38 (247 Sports) player in the state of Michigan. Hairston is the 15th commitment in Kentucky’s 2021 recruiting class.

