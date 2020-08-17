UK, other Kentucky universities resume classes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky resumes classes today, Aug. 17.

Students will be taking a mix of in-person, online and hybrid classes.

The school has been testing every returning student for COVID-19.

Currently more than 15,000 students have been tested. 147 have come back positive. That's just a one percent positivity rate.

The university will keep testing students through Aug. 22. More than 30,000 students will have been tested when it's finished.

Faculty and staff can also get a free COVID-19 test on campus.

Eastern Kentucky University, Bluegrass Community and Technical College and Morehead State University also start school today.

