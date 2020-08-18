Advertisement

A 48-hour battle to save his life later, South Laurel’s football coach says it’s time to play football

Donnie Burdine had a nearly 20 day battle with COVID 19
By Will Puckett
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 7th Donnie Burdine the head football coach at South Laurel tested positive for COVID 19.

His wife, Michelle, was the first of three in the Burdine family to test positive after she was part of a four-person meeting where one person there, later tested positive.

Coach Burdine has never had the flu before, so placing his COVID symptoms on a scale of one to ten, it was rough.

”For me, it was a ten. For someone else, it may have been a seven or an eight but for me, it was definitely a ten,” said Burdine.

Burdine had two hospital stays, the second one was a trip to Lexington as his condition started to worsen.

”He said I’ve seen a lot of these cases and you’re in bad shape man,” said Coach Burdine talking about a conversation he had with a nurse at the hospital in Lexington.

From plasma treatments to steroids and remdesivir, Burdine was told the next 48 hours would be the difference between making it and not.

”The doctor he said, his words were I’m going to do everything in my power to save him, but these next two days, these next two days are critical. If he can keep his head up, if I can get him through the next two days, then I think I can get him to pull through,” said Michelle Burdine.

Then, coaches fight started, determined to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

”I said ‘you told me two days’ and he said ‘yea I told you two days’ and I said ‘then I’ll see you in two days’ and he said ‘well im going to see you tomorrow’ and I said ‘yea but I’ll still be here two days from now’ and he said ‘well if you are were going to win’ and I said ‘well then were gunna win',” said Burdine.

Coach won the battle. He still has a cough that comes on from time to time, he says because of it there will be less yelling on the sidelines this year, if there is a season.

But, now with his battle mostly behind him he is focusing on the 2020 season, which he believes needs to be played.

”I think that just playing is the most important thing, and not being afraid that if a test or two shows up we just handle it properly. We quarantine everybody who needs to be quarantined and let everybody else keep coming and playing and doing the things they need to do, and I think if we just be smart and follow the rules we can have a great season,” said Burdine.

Burdine is the father of a Sophomore football player, as well as tasked with overseeing other student-athletes.

Through his battle, he has done research of his own and believes it’s time for fall sports to resume.

”I don’t think we can overemphasize how important it is, not just football, volleyball, soccer, cross country, every fall sport,” said Burdine.

Now, as Thursday’s announcement looms, this coach is happy to still be here and hopes others understand that it is bigger than him.

