Blue Grass Kiwanis Club isn’t letting COVID slow down annual shoe bank program

By Adam Burniston
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Blue Grass Kiwanis Club is starting up their annual shoe bank yet again as kids head back to school.

For over 55 years, the Blue Grass Kiwanis Club has donated more than 20,000 pairs of shoes to needy children in Fayette County, and this year they’re not letting the pandemic slow them down.

The Kiwanis Shoe Bank program started back in 1964 with members of the Blue Grass Kiwanis Club going out to each school and personally fitting shoes for each child in need.

Now, with new regulations in place, they work closely with the Family Recourse Center to get shoe sizes to deliver to schools, and, even with the pandemic ongoing, they’re making sure to continue their efforts to help children.

“We want to make sure that when schools start they do have the shoes,” said Fran Marion, Blue Grass Kiwanis Club. “So, this year we took an average of what they usually get, and went ahead and ordered them and we’re in the process in the next couple weeks of getting them out to the schools.”

This year, Marion says they have roughly 350 pairs of shoes to help out underprivileged children and, for her personally, she says she is always glad to help out wherever she can.

“Just to give back to those children that need it in our community and be able to do something for our own community is very important,” Marion said.

Staff members tell us the shoes will be delivered to the schools around the beginning of October. Once children are back to in-person school, the Family Resource teachers at each school will then give the shoes to the children most in need.

