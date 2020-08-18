Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Rumble Through

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front is sweeping across the state and bringing a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms today. The big news from this front continues to be the blast of awesome air coming in behind it for the rest of the week. As we look farther down the road, we find a pretty active pattern taking shape for the remaining days of August.

Today’s showers and storms are along and just ahead of the front dropping in from the northwest. There’s enough juice for a strong storm and locally heavy rain with this action. Watch for local high winds and small hail.

This same front is going to slow down across the Tennessee Valley as low pressure works along it. This may very well keep some showers and storms going into Wednesday, especially across the south and southeast.

This same system looks to meander across the southeastern part of the country late week into the weekend. That’s when we are likely to see an increase in scattered showers and storms in our part of the world. We may also see another front drop in here from the northwest by Monday.

