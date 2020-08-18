Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Rumble Through

Severe storms Sunday evening brought lightning to the Sherman area.
Severe storms Sunday evening brought lightning to the Sherman area.(KXII)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front is sweeping across the state and bringing a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms today. The big news from this front continues to be the blast of awesome air coming in behind it for the rest of the week. As we look farther down the road, we find a pretty active pattern taking shape for the remaining days of August.

Today’s showers and storms are along and just ahead of the front dropping in from the northwest. There’s enough juice for a strong storm and locally heavy rain with this action. Watch for local high winds and small hail.

This same front is going to slow down across the Tennessee Valley as low pressure works along it. This may very well keep some showers and storms going into Wednesday, especially across the south and southeast.

This same system looks to meander across the southeastern part of the country late week into the weekend. That’s when we are likely to see an increase in scattered showers and storms in our part of the world. We may also see another front drop in here from the northwest by Monday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Deadly fire in northern Kentucky

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
A deadly fire is under investigation in northern Kentucky, state police confirm.

Lexington

Lexington hospitals react to Beshear’s concerns over dwindling supplies of PPE, COVID tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Making sure doctors and hospitals have enough personal protective equipment has been a big focus since the pandemic began.

UK Sports

WATCH: UK head coach Mark Stoops holds virtual news conference on first day of practice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky football begins fall practice Tuesday.

Regional

Breonna Taylor billboard vandalized with red paint

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A billboard depicting a central figure in America’s racial reckoning has been vandalized in Louisville.

Latest News

Lexington

UK students feeling safe on campus despite rise in COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Students tell us they’re aware of the coronavirus, but they’re also feeling pretty safe with the steps the university has taken.

Lexington

Lexington police investigating home invasion near UK campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Police say they got a call around 8:30 Tuesday morning about a robbery at a house on University Avenue.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 81 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 81 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

News

Lexington to unveil monument honoring 19th Amendment

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Breaking the Bronze Ceiling committee has been working for three years to raise money for the statue.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 7 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers move through the region

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A cold front will bring showers & storms to the region.