Deadly fire in northern Kentucky

CORINTH, Ky. (FOX19) - A deadly fire is under investigation in northern Kentucky, state police confirm.

Fire crews responded to the 400 block of Main Street in Corinth about 2 a.m., police dispatchers say.

Crews were able to get to the scene quickly because the Corinth Fire Department is just down the road, but it took them a few hours to put out the fire.

State police say a man’s body was found inside the home. His name has not been released.

An arson investigator is on scene but state police cannot say at this time what started the fire.

