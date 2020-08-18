Advertisement

Deadly fire in northern Kentucky

Fire crews responded to the 400 block of Main Street in Corinth about 2 a.m., police dispatchers say.
By Gray Media
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CORINTH, Ky. (FOX19) - A deadly fire is under investigation in northern Kentucky, state police confirm.

Fire crews responded to the 400 block of Main Street in Corinth about 2 a.m., police dispatchers say.

Crews were able to get to the scene quickly because the Corinth Fire Department is just down the road, but it took them a few hours to put out the fire.

State police say a man’s body was found inside the home. His name has not been released.

An arson investigator is on scene but state police cannot say at this time what started the fire.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

