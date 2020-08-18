Advertisement

EKU men’s basketball coach says he’s now cancer-free after melanoma scare

(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Over in Richmond, EKU men’s basketball coach A.W. Hamilton has turned around the fortunes of the Colonels. However, he is enduring a remarkable rebound after getting a physical.

Hamilton, third-year coach for the Colonels, went for a physical in July of this year. What transpired is scary, thought provoking and miraculous.

In a video relased by EKU and its basketball program, Hamilton said he was getting his first physical since his college days some 16 years ago when a mole was analyzed. The mole had been there Hamilton’s entire life, but he visited his dermatologist when his life possibly flashed before his eyes.

“And he tells me, you have stage two melanoma,” Hamilton said. “The melanoma, the tumor in your ear, has rooted in your ear and it’s possible that the melanoma has spread. He said melanoma is one of the scariest cancers you can have because it is unpredictable. I’m 39. I’m healthy. I feel great. What’s going to happen to me? He said the best case scenario is you will have a major surgery and we are going to remove your tumor and hopefully you never see me again. Then he says The worst case, melanoma again is the unpredictable cancer, you could be in a box in six months.”

To take this a step further, Hamilton says in the video years ago he lost a cousin to melanoma when that cousin was only 13 years old.

Hamilton’s surgery was successful. He’ll never again have feeling in his right ear, but he is cancer free.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police, Black Lives Matter support signs up in Lexington neighborhoods

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
During the June and July protests, police experienced verbal abuse from some protesters. And a month later, these ‘we respect and support police’ signs are popping up across the city.

Lexington

Blue Grass Kiwanis Club isn’t letting COVID slow down annual shoe bank program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Burniston
The Blue Grass Kiwanis Club is starting up their annual shoe bank yet again as kids head back to school.

State

Ky. education officials tell committee they want more local control over new school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Some school leaders want more local control over how this new school year is going to start. That’s what several educators told lawmakers in a panel meeting at the state capital in Frankfort Tuesday.

News

Gov. Beshear says COVID-19 case total passes 40K; 12 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 in the state.

Latest News

News

The Breakdown on Celebrating Women’s Right to Vote: UK History Professor Melanie Goan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
A century ago the 19th Amendment was passed giving women the right to vote. A UK History Professor takes us back in time to that historic event.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Rumble Through

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
A potent cold front is bringing some big boomers ahead of cooler air.

Regional

Deadly fire in northern Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A deadly fire is under investigation in northern Kentucky, state police confirm.

Lexington

Lexington hospitals react to Beshear’s concerns over dwindling supplies of PPE, COVID tests

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Making sure doctors and hospitals have enough personal protective equipment has been a big focus since the pandemic began.

UK Sports

UK head coach Mark Stoops holds virtual news conference on first day of practice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky football begins fall practice Tuesday.

Regional

Breonna Taylor billboard vandalized with red paint

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A billboard depicting a central figure in America’s racial reckoning has been vandalized in Louisville.