Former Cincinnati Reds star Brandon Phillips joins Lexington Legends

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Seventeen-year Major League veteran Brandon Phillips is joining the Lexington Legends for the Battle of the Bourbon Trail series with Florence.

Phillips is a 3-time MLB All-Star, 4-time Gold Glove winner, Silver Slugger Award winner, 30-30 Club, and a World Series Champion (Boston Red Sox 2018). He was drafted in the 2nd round by the Montreal Expos and began his career with the Cleveland Indians (3 years), Cincinnati Reds (11 years), Atlanta Braves (1 year), Los Angeles Angels (1 year), and Boston Red Sox (1 year). Brandon has a career .275 batting average, 2,029 hits, 211 home runs, 209 stolen bases, and 951 RBIs.

The Legends will also add Brandon’s brother P.J. Phillips as the team manager. Phillips’ first year Managing professional baseball was 2017 where he won the Pacific Association Championship for the Vallejo Admirals. As a player, Phillips was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2005 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He went on to play in the Angels system, as well as the Cincinnati Reds system. He played 12 seasons professionally and won a Championship in 2013 for the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League.

The Battle of the Bourbon Trail games take place at Whitaker Bank Ballpark every Wednesday through Sunday until September 13th. Fans are welcome at all Battle of the Bourbon Trail games and can purchase tickets by visiting lexingtonlegends.com. Face Coverings are required at Whitaker Bank Ballpark

3x MLB All-Star, 4x Gold Glove winner, a Silver Slugger, AND he will be playing in Lexington on Wednesday night!



Come check out Brandon Phillips as he makes his Legends debut vs the Freedom!



25 Cent Hot Dog Night sponsored @FriendsofCoalKY



🎟:https://t.co/HIVfbTol24 pic.twitter.com/FSEHzriUQU — Lexington Legends (@LexingtonLegend) August 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.