Governor Beshear shares concerns over PPE, test materials shortage

The Governor says the four 'homegrown' labs in the state are doing fine but other entities may face more challenging times ahead.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- Governor Andy Beshear along with Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack say the state is closely watching personal protection equipment along with materials needed to test the public for COVID-19 reach low levels in some areas.

The Governor says the four 'homegrown' labs in the state are doing fine but other entities may face more challenging times ahead.

"We are seeing our hospitals struggle more and more," said the Governor. "I think you are going to see of them be very vocal and be very public. They were told to get machines up that require certain supplies and now are having a difficult time getting them."

Dr. Stack says the hope is to keep the inventory of testing supplies up in order to keep determining accurate data of cases.

"It's going to be a challenge just to maintain the plateau because other states are now going to compete now more intensely to get these resources," said Stack. "We are going to work hard to make sure we keep access to that if we keep that -- that's just under 60-thousand tests a week on average. That's about 4.7 percent of the total population of the state of Kentucky we would be testing."

Meanwhile UK Healthcare has announced two new testing options in Lexington beginning August 24. One testing site will be on UK's campus off on College Way. The other option is in the grounds of Eastern State Hospital off Newtown Pike.

Sign up for testing here.

