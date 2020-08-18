Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers move through the region

A cold front will spark more showers & storms
A cold front will spark more showers & storms(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will bring showers & storms to the region.

I do not expect a total washout, but I do think that we'll see some decent showers & storms. Some of the storms that develop could produce some locally heavy rain or even gusty winds. Most of it should be gone by late tonight.

Showers will develop in eastern portions of Kentucky for the rest of the week. The cold front that moves out later today will linger along the Appalachian Mountains. A few waves of energy will keep showers alive and well in eastern Kentucky. Those rain chances will hang around through the end of the week.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Feel Settles In

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
This cooler weather will also be accompanied by a few showers and storms on Tuesday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall-like air holds on a little longer

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Another cold front passed through Kentucky and we are on the good side of it.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cooler air returns this week

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
Better feeling air returns for the week ahead with another chance for storms early this week

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cold front bringing better weather ahead

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
A cold front will sweep through Sunday bringing storm chances and better air that will stay for much of next week

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Watch

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Locally heavy rains continue into the start of the weekend.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Showers and thunderstorms move in

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:03 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
Tropical showers and thunderstorms will take over the forecast today and into Saturday before a cold front sends us back into a September feel next week

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Kick In

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Tropical downpours are a good bet from time to time over the next few days.

Forecast

FastCast - early morning - VOD

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT