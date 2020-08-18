Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers move through the region

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will bring showers & storms to the region.

I do not expect a total washout, but I do think that we'll see some decent showers & storms. Some of the storms that develop could produce some locally heavy rain or even gusty winds. Most of it should be gone by late tonight.

Showers will develop in eastern portions of Kentucky for the rest of the week. The cold front that moves out later today will linger along the Appalachian Mountains. A few waves of energy will keep showers alive and well in eastern Kentucky. Those rain chances will hang around through the end of the week.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

