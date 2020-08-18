Advertisement

Lexington police investigating home invasion near UK campus

Police say they got a call around 8:30 Tuesday morning about a robbery at a house on University Avenue.
Police say they got a call around 8:30 Tuesday morning about a robbery at a house on University Avenue.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after a home invasion at the home of a UK student.

Police say they got a call around 8:30 Tuesday morning about a robbery at a house on University Avenue.

The student who lives there told police three men broke in and held him at gunpoint. He said one of the men also punched him in the face.

Police say the invaders were in the house for some time before leaving with stolen items.

No shots were fired.

“We don’t really think there is an actual threat to the community at large, these individuals seemed to be looking for a very specific person,” said Lt. Andrew Daugherty, Lexington Police Department.

Police say the suspects were likely looking for someone who lived there before.

Lt. Daugherty says they have some ideas to figure out who was involved in the crime, but they didn’t give any details.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

UK students feeling safe on campus despite rise in COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
Students tell us they’re aware of the coronavirus, but they’re also feeling pretty safe with the steps the university has taken.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 81 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 81 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

News

Lexington to unveil monument honoring 19th Amendment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Breaking the Bronze Ceiling committee has been working for three years to raise money for the statue.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers move through the region

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A cold front will bring showers & storms to the region.

Regional

One person killed in Franklin County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The crash happened early Tuesday morning.

State

Lincoln’s birthplace to observe 19th Amendment centennial

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The evening event is free and open to the public.

Regional

Section of I-64 back open after Rowan County crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The crash happened early Tuesday morning.

News

WATCH | UK shuts down student organization event for lack of CDC guidelines

Updated: 11 hours ago
Being social without distancing is something UK officials are keeping an eye out for now that students are back on campus.

News

WATCH | Governor Beshear shares concerns over PPE, test materials shortage

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Governor says the four 'homegrown' labs in the state are doing fine but other entities may face more challenging times ahead.