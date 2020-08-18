Lexington police investigating home invasion near UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating after a home invasion at the home of a UK student.

Police say they got a call around 8:30 Tuesday morning about a robbery at a house on University Avenue.

The student who lives there told police three men broke in and held him at gunpoint. He said one of the men also punched him in the face.

UK students living on University Avenue had their home invaded and were robbed at gunpoint. One of them tells me he was assaulted, an intruder punching him in the face @WKYT pic.twitter.com/2ogcgYIzk5 — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) August 18, 2020

Police say the invaders were in the house for some time before leaving with stolen items.

No shots were fired.

“We don’t really think there is an actual threat to the community at large, these individuals seemed to be looking for a very specific person,” said Lt. Andrew Daugherty, Lexington Police Department.

Police say the suspects were likely looking for someone who lived there before.

Lt. Daugherty says they have some ideas to figure out who was involved in the crime, but they didn’t give any details.

