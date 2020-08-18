Advertisement

Lexington to unveil monument honoring 19th Amendment

Crews began work Thursday morning to place a new monument to commemorate the 19th Amendment in Downtown Lexington.
Crews began work Thursday morning to place a new monument to commemorate the 19th Amendment in Downtown Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington is unveiling a monument celebrating and honoring women on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

The Breaking the Bronze Ceiling committee has been working for three years to raise money for the statue.

The commissioned piece shows silhouettes of five suffragists, standing at 24-feet tall. It is the only monument in the city dedicated to honoring women.

After traveling across the country, that statue was installed and is now up in downtown Lexington.

Those who worked to get it here say it was a labor of love, and they hope it will display a story of what women have accomplished in the last 100 years.

The city is hosting an unveiling ceremony Wednesday at 8 p.m. Mayor Linda Gorton and Governor Andy Beshear are expected to be there for the dedication.

You can watch it via live stream right here on WKYT.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers move through the region

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A cold front will bring showers & storms to the region.

Regional

Road closed due to fatal crash in Franklin County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The crash happened early Tuesday morning.

State

Lincoln’s birthplace to observe 19th Amendment centennial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The evening event is free and open to the public.

Latest News

Regional

Part of I-64 closed after Rowan County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The crash happened early Tuesday morning.

News

WATCH | Governor Beshear shares concerns over PPE, test materials shortage

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Governor says the four 'homegrown' labs in the state are doing fine but other entities may face more challenging times ahead.

News

WATCH | UK shuts down student organization event for lack of CDC guidelines

Updated: 8 hours ago
Being social without distancing is something UK officials are keeping an eye out for now that students are back on campus.

News

Governor Beshear shares concerns over PPE, test materials shortage

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor says the four 'homegrown' labs in the state are doing fine but other entities may face more challenging times ahead.

Regional

Local business finding it hard to find new employees

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The coronavirus pandemic has challenged businesses is many ways, now businesses are finding themselves in the need of help

News

UK shuts down student organization event for lack of CDC guidelines

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
UK officials shut down a student organization's weekend event for a "lack of adherence" to CDC guidelines.