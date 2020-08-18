Lexington to unveil monument honoring 19th Amendment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington is unveiling a monument celebrating and honoring women on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

The Breaking the Bronze Ceiling committee has been working for three years to raise money for the statue.

The commissioned piece shows silhouettes of five suffragists, standing at 24-feet tall. It is the only monument in the city dedicated to honoring women.

After traveling across the country, that statue was installed and is now up in downtown Lexington.

Those who worked to get it here say it was a labor of love, and they hope it will display a story of what women have accomplished in the last 100 years.

The city is hosting an unveiling ceremony Wednesday at 8 p.m. Mayor Linda Gorton and Governor Andy Beshear are expected to be there for the dedication.

You can watch it via live stream right here on WKYT.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.