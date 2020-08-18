Advertisement

Lincoln’s birthplace to observe 19th Amendment centennial

Lincoln's Birthplace in Hodgenville, KY. statue is in the center of town in Lincoln Square and the Memorial Building is at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic site.
Lincoln's Birthplace in Hodgenville, KY. statue is in the center of town in Lincoln Square and the Memorial Building is at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic site.(WIBW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park plans to observe the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The park said in a statement that crews will illuminate the Memorial Building on Aug. 26 in the colors of purple and gold, which were traditionally used by the suffragettes who fought for women’s right to vote. The evening event is free and open to the public.

People are also encouraged to submit names of individuals who have struggled for equality for a “Freedom Roll Call” that will be read during the event. The park will also provide visitors with materials to make suffragette ribbons they can wear.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Regional

Road closed due to fatal crash in Franklin County

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The crash happened early Tuesday morning.

Regional

Part of I-64 closed after Rowan County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The crash happened early Tuesday morning.

News

WATCH | Governor Beshear shares concerns over PPE, test materials shortage

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Governor says the four 'homegrown' labs in the state are doing fine but other entities may face more challenging times ahead.

News

WATCH | UK shuts down student organization event for lack of CDC guidelines

Updated: 7 hours ago
Being social without distancing is something UK officials are keeping an eye out for now that students are back on campus.

Latest News

News

Governor Beshear shares concerns over PPE, test materials shortage

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor says the four 'homegrown' labs in the state are doing fine but other entities may face more challenging times ahead.

Regional

Local business finding it hard to find new employees

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The coronavirus pandemic has challenged businesses is many ways, now businesses are finding themselves in the need of help

News

UK shuts down student organization event for lack of CDC guidelines

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
UK officials shut down a student organization's weekend event for a "lack of adherence" to CDC guidelines.

News

A 48-hour battle to save his life later, South Laurel’s football coach says it’s time to play football

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Donnie Burdine's COVID journey took him through two hospital stays, now he's saying football needs to happen.

Sports

SEC releases full UK Football schedule

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Kentucky opens the season September 26 at Auburn

State

McConnell: Kentucky should accept new offer for jobless aid

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Kentucky should accept a supplemental $300 in federal weekly assistance for its unemployed workers.