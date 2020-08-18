Local business finding it hard to find new employees

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the last five months, COVID-19 has made it tough on local restaurants and businesses.

“As everybody is facing with COVID-19 there is a different realm that we are working and living under,” said Big Blue Smokehouse Manager and Pay Role Clerk Lea Sparks.

The newest challenge, finding employees.

“Number One, they will lose their benefits if they do come back to work and two the restaurant industry is taking a hit because of some of the restrictions we have,” said Sparks.

Offering job opportunities does not seem to persuade local Eastern Kentuckians. Sparks says the coronavirus isn’t the only reason Big Blue Smokehouse is struggling.

“We have factors such as a lot of people are leaving the area. COVID it isn’t the only reason we are having trouble finding employees,” said Sparks.

Management is getting creative.

“We use social media and our employees talk about the environment. We try to do a family-oriented environment here.”

Building on what the customers have come to know.

“We have a lot of people that have been with us you know for five years and they’ve continued to stay with us. People don’t stay in that kind of work environment unless they enjoy what they do and enjoy who they work for,” said Sparks.

To apply, go to the restaurant and ask for a manager.

