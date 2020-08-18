Police, Black Lives Matter support signs up in Lexington neighborhoods

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the June and July protests, police experienced verbal abuse from some protesters. And a month later, these ‘we respect and support police’ signs are popping up across the city.

“I think the police need to be supported and I don’t think a lot of people are doing that right now,” said Lexingtonian Kathy Pleasants.

The signs are now in such high demand, the Fraternal Order of Police created this voicemail message:

“In regards to the signs supporting the police, we are currently out of stock at this time, and are hoping to have another order placed very soon,” the voice message said.

While the new signs are already in many yards, on several streets, Black Lives Matter signs can be seen in front of homes just across the street.

“Everyone should be respected and be treated equally and justly,” sign owner Sharron Townsend said.

“And that’s not what’s happening in the world, at least not in this country,” sign owner Larry Bender said.

Sharron Townsend and Larry Bender have both a Black Lives Matter and a ‘support the police’ sign in their yard, side by side. Then they decided to add their own message in the middle.

“Let’s work together. Larry and I felt it very important that it’s not one or the other, we all have to work together,” Townsend said.

A simple homemade sign, with three little words has sparked a new conversation in Townsend’s neighborhood.

“I love that. I think that’s what we all need to be doing,” Pleasants said.

The FOP President, Jonathon Bastian, says they believe the movements aren’t mutually exclusive and says they think people can support local police departments and call for an end to police brutality.

