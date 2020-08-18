Advertisement

Portland police work to find suspect in driver assault during protests

Portland police have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.
Portland police have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.(Portland Police Bureau via CNN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) - Police have identified a suspect after a man was beaten unconscious during protests in Portland, Ore.

They have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.

Police say a group of protesters chased the driver before he crashed his vehicle.

He was then dragged out of the pickup and, according to witnesses, beaten by up to 10 people.

Officials are calling on Love to surrender.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video linked below contains language and violence that may be considered disturbing.

Investigators say multiple videos of the incident have been posted on social media, but they say the videos don’t clearly show what led to the incident.

The driver has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Louisiana Democrats convention from afar

Updated: 25 minutes ago

National

Goodyear responds to zero-tolerance policy slide labeled by employee as discriminatory

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Goodyear employees say the company has put out a new policy that has some calling it not equal for all.

News

SEC releases health and safety guidelines for stadiums this fall, mask mandate enforced

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Today the SEC released health and safety guidelines for stadiums this fall, including that all fans must wear face coverings when moving throughout the stadium or when social distancing can’t be maintained.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Mother of Cannon Hinnant says son’s killing not a race issue

Updated: 1 hour ago
The mother of Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year-old boy who was shot Aug. 9, speaks out about the killing.

News

EKU men’s basketball coach says he’s now cancer-free after melanoma scare

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Over in Richmond, EKU men’s basketball coach A.W. Hamilton has turned around the fortunes of the Colonels. However, he is enduring a remarkable rebound after getting a physical.

National

FULL INTERVIEW: Chris Evans and Mark Kassen discuss "A Starting Point" with Jacqueline Policastro

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Mother of Cannon Hinnant speaks out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Mother of Cannon Hinnant says her son’s killing is not a race issue.

News

Police, Black Lives Matter support signs up in Lexington neighborhoods

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
During the June and July protests, police experienced verbal abuse from some protesters. And a month later, these ‘we respect and support police’ signs are popping up across the city.

National

Boeing plans more job cuts

Updated: 2 hours ago
Boeing will offer a voluntary round of buyouts next week on top of already planned cuts of 16,000 workers.