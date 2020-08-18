Road closed due to fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A road is closed in Franklin County after a fatal crash.

According to first responders, one person is dead in the three-vehicle crash on Georgetown Road at Ironworks Road between Frankfort and Georgetown. Part of the road is also blocked at US-460 and Woodlake Road.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning. Not much else is known about it at this time.

Officials expect to have the road blocked in the area for about two to three hours.

Several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, have responded to the crash.

