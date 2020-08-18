Advertisement

Road closed due to fatal crash in Franklin County

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A road is closed in Franklin County after a fatal crash.

According to first responders, one person is dead in the three-vehicle crash on Georgetown Road at Ironworks Road between Frankfort and Georgetown. Part of the road is also blocked at US-460 and Woodlake Road.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning. Not much else is known about it at this time.

Officials expect to have the road blocked in the area for about two to three hours.

Several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, have responded to the crash.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Lincoln’s birthplace to observe 19th Amendment centennial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The evening event is free and open to the public.

Regional

Part of I-64 closed after Rowan County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The crash happened early Tuesday morning.

News

WATCH | Governor Beshear shares concerns over PPE, test materials shortage

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Governor says the four 'homegrown' labs in the state are doing fine but other entities may face more challenging times ahead.

News

WATCH | UK shuts down student organization event for lack of CDC guidelines

Updated: 7 hours ago
Being social without distancing is something UK officials are keeping an eye out for now that students are back on campus.

Latest News

News

Governor Beshear shares concerns over PPE, test materials shortage

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor says the four 'homegrown' labs in the state are doing fine but other entities may face more challenging times ahead.

Regional

Local business finding it hard to find new employees

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The coronavirus pandemic has challenged businesses is many ways, now businesses are finding themselves in the need of help

News

UK shuts down student organization event for lack of CDC guidelines

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
UK officials shut down a student organization's weekend event for a "lack of adherence" to CDC guidelines.

News

A 48-hour battle to save his life later, South Laurel’s football coach says it’s time to play football

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Donnie Burdine's COVID journey took him through two hospital stays, now he's saying football needs to happen.

Sports

SEC releases full UK Football schedule

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Kentucky opens the season September 26 at Auburn

State

McConnell: Kentucky should accept new offer for jobless aid

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Kentucky should accept a supplemental $300 in federal weekly assistance for its unemployed workers.