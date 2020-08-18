SEC releases health and safety guidelines for stadiums this fall, mask mandate enforced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats are scheduled to play their home opener on Oct. 3 against Ole Miss at Kroger Field, and while it’s unclear just how many fans will be in attendance, one thing’s for certain, it will be a very different fan experience from years past. Most notably, each fan will need a mask.

Today the SEC released health and safety guidelines for stadiums this fall, including that all fans must wear face coverings when moving throughout the stadium or when social distancing can’t be maintained.

Additionally, many changes will be made to concession stands like grab-and-go food options and all game tickets will be digitally scanned.

Of course the stadium may also sound different with limited fans in attendance. On a zoom call today, Mark Stoops was asked how that might affect his team.

“The energy will affect somebody. You know hopefully it won’t affect our team. You know it’ll be about our preparation about being ready to play,” Stoops said. “As much as we absolutely love playing in our home environment, that’s electric and that’s exciting and that we can’t wait to get back to that someday but as for now we have to play under the conditions that we have set forth.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said these guidelines should provide each university with a baseline for health and safety protocols. Of course the school and local government could impose additional guidelines, including how many fans can attend.

Along with those guidelines, each school must have a documented plan that outlines protocol for working for with guests who show COVID-19 symptoms.

The university will also have to work with the governor’s office to determine the number of people allowed inside Kroger Field.

