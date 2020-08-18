Advertisement

The Breakdown on Celebrating Women’s Right to Vote: UK History Professor Melanie Goan

100th Anniversary of Women Getting the Right to Vote
100th Anniversary of Women Getting the Right to Vote(UK)
By Sam Dick
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -One hundred years ago the 19th Amendment was passed, giving women in America the right to vote. Tonight in downtown Lexington the “Stand” sculpture will be dedicated honoring that historic event. What did it take a century ago to make this happen for women? At 6:30 tonight on The CW Lexington we’ll take you back in time with UK History Professor Melanie Goan.

