9-year-old girl killed in Mercer County crash

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded Tuesday night, around 9, to a one-vehicle crash on Paradise Camp Road at Hughley Lane.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERCER CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A young girl is dead after a crash in Mercer County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded Tuesday night, around 9, to a one-vehicle crash on Paradise Camp Road at Hughley Lane.

When they arrived, deputies found five people in the vehicle and found out that one occupant had run away from the scene.

The sheriff’s office says one of the people in the vehicle, a 9-year-old girl, was killed in the crash.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, deputies found the man who had run from the crash scene. The sheriff’s office says the man’s name is Charles Murphy and he was taken to UK Hospital for treatment.

No other details about what happened are available right now.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

