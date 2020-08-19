Advertisement

California police officer calms, connects with child through mutual love of Pokémon

The child's favorite character is Dragonite
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.(Source: Bakersfield Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) – Facing a distraught 9-year-old, a California police officer looked for common ground.

“The officer noticed the child wearing a Pokémon t-shirt, so the officer began talking to the child about Pokémon,” a Facebook post from the Bakersfield Police Department said.

It took about 30 minutes, but the child calmed down enough to talk about the situation.

During that time, the officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite, while the officer is partial to Charmander.

“As the officer was leaving, the child ran to a bedroom and came back with a Charmander card … and told the officer that Charmander would keep him safe at work,” the post said.

The officer plans to keep the card close to him in his vest.

Recently, one of our officers responded to a call and came into contact with a 9-year-old who was very upset. The...

Posted by Bakersfield Police Department on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

News

New details released on human remains found in Nelson County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The remains are believed to be a female 24 to 82 years old. The height is estimated to be 62.6 inches to 70.9 inches.

Back to School

Scott County High School holds drive-thru open house for new students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
At Scott County High School, they wanted to make sure new students got at least one quick face to face visit with their new teachers. So, they held a drive-thru open house.

News

Scott County works to expand internet access in preparation for virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Scott County’s judge-executive, Joe Covington, told WKYT the county was already working on a plan to expand internet access, and then the pandemic hit.

Latest News

National

Alabama delegates convene virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty Wednesday to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.

National

California governor: Hundreds of wildfires blazing statewide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

National Politics

Harris prepares to make history with VP acceptance speech

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The senator's advisers say Harris will tell her story while highlighting the examples and experiences of others.

National

Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple shares have gained nearly 60% this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone and the closure of its retail sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Kentucky football adds Torrance Davis to 2020 roster

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He will be eligible to play this fall.