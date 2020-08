LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Franklin County are closed due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle hauling cattle.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the crash was near the 51-mile marker, which is west of Frankfort.

Officials anticipated the eastbound lanes would be blocked until about 10:30 a.m.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 I-64 eastbound at the 51 mile marker we have an overturned cattle trailer. Expect delays to be around 2 hrs while crews work on cleaning up the scene. @kystatepolice — Trooper Jackson (KSP) (@TprJackson) August 19, 2020

