Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Feel Kicks In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the middle of the week and our September brand of air is in full swing across the bluegrass state. Our front brought some big storms and rain to us on Tuesday and this front is slowing down to our southeast. After a few mainly dry days, things look to get a little active again by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

Highs are generally in the upper 70s to low 80s with low humidity levels and a mix of sun and clouds. There’s still the chance for a shower or storm in the far south and southeast.

Lows tonight into Thursday morning drop into the 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Thursday is another winner of a weather day, but the southeast still runs the risk for a few showers and storms. There’s an outside chance one or two of those make it back into central Kentucky.

Odds favor an increase in showers and storms for the entire region Friday into Saturday.

Scattered storm chances look to carry us into next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.