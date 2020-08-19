Despite Beshear’s recommendation, Lexington Christian Academy begins in-person classes Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students are back in the classroom Wednesday at Lexington Christian Academy.

The move goes against Governor Beshear’s recommendation that Kentucky schools should begin their semester with virtual learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders at the school say most parents wanted to start in-person, so that’s what they’re doing.

School administrators say they’ve been preparing for this day since March and now they’re trusting that students will follow all the new guidelines.

About 98% percent of students returned to in-person classes on Wednesday, with only a small percentage choosing online learning.

Each classroom has an iPad for those virtual students.

The school also had to make some physical changes, including arrows directing students in the right direction, spacing out desks, even outdoor classrooms.

They’ve even implemented temperature checks, and a unique timing system so the hallways aren’t packed with all students at once.

The head of LCA, Scott Wells, says the small size has helped implement and enforce the changes. He says students seem happy to be back.

“Our careful planning came to fruition,” Wells said. “You can actually see underneath the students’ masks smiles. Smiles of joy, smiles of excitement. Just being back on campus and getting into a regular routine.”

As we learn more about COVID-19 and guidelines, that could change. Administrators say all of these plans are fluid and they can’t make adjustments throughout the year.

The school says it has plans in place to work with the health department if a student tests positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.