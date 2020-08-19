Advertisement

Despite Beshear’s recommendation, Lexington Christian Academy begins in-person classes Wednesday

Students are back in the classroom Wednesday at Lexington Christian Academy.
Students are back in the classroom Wednesday at Lexington Christian Academy.(Lexington Christian Academy/Facebook)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students are back in the classroom Wednesday at Lexington Christian Academy.

The move goes against Governor Beshear’s recommendation that Kentucky schools should begin their semester with virtual learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders at the school say most parents wanted to start in-person, so that’s what they’re doing.

School administrators say they’ve been preparing for this day since March and now they’re trusting that students will follow all the new guidelines.

About 98% percent of students returned to in-person classes on Wednesday, with only a small percentage choosing online learning.

Each classroom has an iPad for those virtual students.

The school also had to make some physical changes, including arrows directing students in the right direction, spacing out desks, even outdoor classrooms.

They’ve even implemented temperature checks, and a unique timing system so the hallways aren’t packed with all students at once.

The head of LCA, Scott Wells, says the small size has helped implement and enforce the changes. He says students seem happy to be back.

“Our careful planning came to fruition,” Wells said. “You can actually see underneath the students’ masks smiles. Smiles of joy, smiles of excitement. Just being back on campus and getting into a regular routine.”

As we learn more about COVID-19 and guidelines, that could change. Administrators say all of these plans are fluid and they can’t make adjustments throughout the year.

The school says it has plans in place to work with the health department if a student tests positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Chromebooks flying off the shelves as parents, school districts prepare for virtual learning

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
As students get ready for an unusual start to the fall semester, back to school lists are looking a bit different this year.

Crime

Corbin man charged with promoting human trafficking

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
A Corbin man was arrested after attempting to sell a child at a convenience store.

Regional

Knox, Clay counties on White House COVID-19 ‘red list'

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Tuesday, the governor said there are certain “red counties” with positivity rates that are above 10 percent. One of those is Clay County:

Regional

9-year-old girl killed in Mercer County crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The sheriff’s office says deputies responded Tuesday night, around 9, to a one-vehicle crash on Paradise Camp Road at Hughley Lane.

Latest News

Crime

Traffic stop in Boyle County leads to drug arrests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped a vehicle Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of US-127 and Denmark Drive.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 74 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 74 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

News

Cattle truck overturns on I-64 in Franklin County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the crash was near the 51-mile marker, which is west of Frankfort.

News

Task force to examine names on Kentucky university buildings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There have already been discussions on whether to rename the Potter College of Arts and Letters and the Ogden College of Science and Engineering.

National

Soldier from Kentucky killed assisting at accident site near Fort Hood

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The man was 22 years old.

Regional

Reward offered for information about Danville fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Anyone with information about the incident should call Danville Police.