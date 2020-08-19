EKU to play The Citadel during 2020 football season

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University’s football team will play at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 26.

The game time has not been set at this time. The Bulldogs are ranked among the top-25 teams in the nation this season, including 21st by HERO Sports.

“We are excited to add a quality, top-25 ranked Football Championship Subdivision team like The Citadel to our 2020 season,” Director of Athletics Matt Roan said. “This is an outstanding opportunity for our student-athletes to compete against a championship-caliber opponent, and a destination for our fans to travel with the Colonels. As a leading military-friendly university, we also appreciate the fact that The Citadel is a senior military college.”

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two football programs.

The Citadel is a member of the Southern Conference and plays its home games at Johnson Hagood Stadium. The Bulldogs were 6-6 in 2019 with a 4-4 conference mark. The Citadel scored a 27-24 overtime win at Georgia Tech early in the season and won four of its final six games to finish the 2019 campaign.

The remaining 2020 Colonel football schedule will be announced in the near future.