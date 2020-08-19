Advertisement

Georgia Bulldogs planning to have fans between the hedges

The school announced a ticket plan that would allow 20-25% capacity at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium.
Georgia wide receiver George Pickens dives for a touchdown as Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie (9) defends during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
By Paul Newberry
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Georgia Bulldogs are planning to have fans between the hedges this season.

Mirroring other schools in the Southeastern Conference, the school announced a ticket plan that would allow 20-25% capacity at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium. That translates to crowds of about 18,500 to 23,000 for Georgia’s four home games.

Athletic director Greg McGarity stressed that all arrangements are tentative amid the coronavirus pandemic. In recent weeks, Georgia has become one of the nation’s hot spots. The Bulldogs are offering single-game tickets in hopes of accommodating as many season-ticket holders as possible for games against Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. 

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

