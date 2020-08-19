Health dept. reports 74 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 74 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

The health department also reported one new death. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 52.

The new cases from Tuesday bring the county’s total to 4,676.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

131 cases, Aug. 7

116 cases, July 27

105 cases, Aug. 4

101 cases, Aug. 13

100 cases, July 23

90 cases, Aug. 5

89 cases, July 30

84 cases, Aug. 6

83 cases, July 9

81 cases, Aug. 17

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. Health department officials gave us one reason for the rise in cases: they say people are still vacationing at hot spots, and bringing the virus back to Lexington.

Since the beginning of August, Lexington has reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 40,299 cases and 830 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.