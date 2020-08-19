How public and private schools will release information if COVID-19 cases form

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) --

The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released what protocols public and private schools will be forced to follow if COVID-19 cases form among in-person classes.

Some public school districts have opted with returning to the classroom in-person while many private schools have already started in-person instruction.

The state say the protocols are in place to protect and inform local communities.

Schools with positive cases will notify all identified cases to the Department of Public Health. Schools will then have a window in which they are able to alert their communities along with send proper communication to all parents and students about the confirmed case. A report of new cases will be released daily as needed by the KDPH. The department will treat the report similar to reports of new cases, long term facility cases, childcare centers and even jails. Names, genders and ages will not be released to protect confidentiality among students.

"The K-12 reporting process is a just an attempt at transparency," said Governor Andy Beshear. "The same thing we do to protect our seniors at long term care facilities, we think we should be doing for our kids as well."

The governor announced Tuesday one school has switched from in-person instruction to virtual after a student tested positive. Another Kentucky superintendent is also battling the virus.

The administration continues to push for schools opting with in-person instruction to reconsider citing the rising number of cases in rural areas of the state.

