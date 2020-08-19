Advertisement

How public and private schools will release information if COVID-19 cases form

The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released what protocols public and private schools will be forced to follow if COVID-19 cases form among in-person classes.
The state say the protocols are in place to protect and inform local communities.
The state say the protocols are in place to protect and inform local communities.(WKYT News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) --

The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released what protocols public and private schools will be forced to follow if COVID-19 cases form among in-person classes.

Some public school districts have opted with returning to the classroom in-person while many private schools have already started in-person instruction.

The state say the protocols are in place to protect and inform local communities.

Schools with positive cases will notify all identified cases to the Department of Public Health. Schools will then have a window in which they are able to alert their communities along with send proper communication to all parents and students about the confirmed case. A report of new cases will be released daily as needed by the KDPH. The department will treat the report similar to reports of new cases, long term facility cases, childcare centers and even jails. Names, genders and ages will not be released to protect confidentiality among students.

"The K-12 reporting process is a just an attempt at transparency," said Governor Andy Beshear. "The same thing we do to protect our seniors at long term care facilities, we think we should be doing for our kids as well."

The governor announced Tuesday one school has switched from in-person instruction to virtual after a student tested positive. Another Kentucky superintendent is also battling the virus.

The administration continues to push for schools opting with in-person instruction to reconsider citing the rising number of cases in rural areas of the state.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jessamine Co. emergency crews respond to reports of trees on top houses, lightning strike at college dorm

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Emergency crews were dispatched to several different locations across the city for calls of trees down on top of power lines and houses.

News

Families concerned after picture shows Georgetown nursing home employees without masks

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Dover Manor by Harborview in Georgetown is the site of a recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases, but a recent social media post has people talking.

News

SEC releases health and safety guidelines for stadiums this fall, mask mandate enforced

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Today the SEC released health and safety guidelines for stadiums this fall, including that all fans must wear face coverings when moving throughout the stadium or when social distancing can’t be maintained.

News

EKU men’s basketball coach says he’s now cancer-free after melanoma scare

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Over in Richmond, EKU men’s basketball coach A.W. Hamilton has turned around the fortunes of the Colonels. However, he is enduring a remarkable rebound after getting a physical.

Latest News

News

Police, Black Lives Matter support signs up in Lexington neighborhoods

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
During the June and July protests, police experienced verbal abuse from some protesters. And a month later, these ‘we respect and support police’ signs are popping up across the city.

Lexington

Blue Grass Kiwanis Club isn’t letting COVID slow down annual shoe bank program

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
The Blue Grass Kiwanis Club is starting up their annual shoe bank yet again as kids head back to school.

State

Ky. education officials tell committee they want more local control over new school year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Some school leaders want more local control over how this new school year is going to start. That’s what several educators told lawmakers in a panel meeting at the state capital in Frankfort Tuesday.

News

Gov. Beshear says COVID-19 case total passes 40K; 12 new deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 in the state.

News

The Breakdown on Celebrating Women’s Right to Vote: UK History Professor Melanie Goan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
A century ago the 19th Amendment was passed giving women the right to vote. A UK History Professor takes us back in time to that historic event.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Rumble Through

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
A potent cold front is bringing some big boomers ahead of cooler air.