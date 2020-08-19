Advertisement

Jessamine Co. emergency crews respond to reports of trees on top houses, lightning strike at college dorm

The Wilmore Fire Department continued assessing the damage as students were allowed back inside.
The Wilmore Fire Department continued assessing the damage as students were allowed back inside.
By Shelby Smithson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews in Jessamine County spent several hours Tuesday night chasing reports of storm damage.

“We got a lot of heavy rain and wind and lightning,” Emergency Management Director Johnny Adams said. “The lightning was really significant.”

Emergency crews were dispatched to several different locations across the city for calls of trees down on top of power lines and houses.

One of those was on Main Street with a woman trapped inside.

“I was the first to arrive on the scene and did a quick assessment finding her, she was okay, and there were no fire conditions here at the house,” Adams said. “The fire department arrived and was able to take command of the scene and was able to cut a path up to her residence and able to get in there and check her out.”

Crews got her out safely and continued to clear the tree reopening the road. Then, they moved on to the next call.

“We were just chilling in our room and we heard this big, huge like bam,” college student Nickolas Pidgorodetskiy said.

At Asbury University, officials say lightning struck the top of a dorm setting off the fire alarms.

Pidgorodetskiy was inside that dorm when it happened.

“We came outside and there were bricks all over the floor from the chimney,” Pidgorodetskiy said. “One of my buddies, his car got hit by a brick and his back windshield just busted.”

The Wilmore Fire Department was still assessing the damage as students were able to head back inside.

Fortunately, in all the calls there were no reports of people hurt.

