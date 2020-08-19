Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another shot of Fall-like air

A cold front moved through the region yesterday. Now, the cooler air is here!
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The intense storms of yesterday are out, and the cooler air is back in again.

This side of the cold front looks terrific for most of us. Temperatures will remain down along with some lower humidity. The reason I used the phrase "most of us" is because some will still be within reach of some shower activity.

A frontal boundary will be parked just south of Kentucky. A few waves of energy will keep throwing moisture back in on us. These showers will target eastern Kentucky at a higher rate than other locations. It looks like most of those will be with us on Wednesday through Friday. Though, Friday's chances look like they could creep into central Kentucky. 

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

