Kentucky football adds Torrance Davis to 2020 roster

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops announced the addition of Torrance Davis to the 2020 roster on Tuesday afternoon. He will be eligible to play this fall.

According to 247Sports, Davis was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2020 and was ranked as the No. 28 running back in the class. He was also ranked the No. 11 player in the state of Ohio.

The Cleveland, Ohio native will switch to inside linebacker with the Wildcats.

“Torrance Davis is a late addition to our class,” Stoops said. “He is a two-way player who can play linebacker or running back and with our need at inside linebacker Torrance agreed to start inside. We’re happy to add Torrance to our roster out of Cleveland. He’s a very versatile player with a lot of play-making ability.”

After more than 20 offers, Davis ultimately chose Kentucky over Bowling Green, Pitt, and Toledo.

