Knox, Clay counties on White House COVID-19 ‘red list'

CLAY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 continues to impact some communities more than others.

Tuesday, the governor said there are certain “red counties” with positivity rates that are above 10 percent. One of those is Clay County:

There have been more than 200 cases of COVID 19 in clay county and there are currently more than 20 active cases.

Health Dept. Director Christie Green says there is a good reason why the positive rate has skewed higher.

Green says they have had a number of clusters locally, some from travel, some from church or revival services, where numerous tested positive.

Clay County among the counties with a positivity rate higher than 10 percent. More on the reasons why at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/LPXGlutD1V — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 19, 2020

She says cases do seem to be on the rise and the virus can move quickly through a large group of people, especially for those who meet together, don’t social distance and don’t wear masks.

Green says one of the big reasons for the higher positivity rate is because of cases at the federal prison.

“At Manchester FCI (Federal Correction Institution) they have been very careful to control cases. To isolate those who have been exposed and are positive,” Green said. “However, when they run tests on that unit, we are getting high positivity rates.”

Green says she does believe most people in this community are taking it seriously, but in a small community, it only takes a few clusters to spike up rates. For example, a recent revival with no precautions resulted in more than 30 positive results and two deaths.

Nearby Knox County was also listed as having a greater than 10 percent positivity rate.

