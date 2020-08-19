Advertisement

McConnell challenges McGrath to debate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Senator Mitch McConnell has challenged Amy McGrath to a debate.

McGrath is the Democratic nominee running against Sen. McConnell.

McConnell is seeking his seventh term in office.

In a letter from Sen. McConnell to McGrath, McConnell stressed the importance of holding a debate with a statewide reach between the two candidates and laid out a framework under which the debate can take place:

Senator McConnell says the debate would be with no notes, no table, no props and no audience.

WKYT and our sister station WAVE in Louisville have invited both candidates for a statewide debate on October 12. That debate would air in Lexington and Louisville, along with the seven other Gray television stations that serve Kentucky.

