McConnell challenges McGrath to debate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Senator Mitch McConnell has challenged Amy McGrath to a debate.
McGrath is the Democratic nominee running against Sen. McConnell.
McConnell is seeking his seventh term in office.
In a letter from Sen. McConnell to McGrath, McConnell stressed the importance of holding a debate with a statewide reach between the two candidates and laid out a framework under which the debate can take place:
McConnell challenges McGrat... by WKYT on Scribd
Senator McConnell says the debate would be with no notes, no table, no props and no audience.
WKYT and our sister station WAVE in Louisville have invited both candidates for a statewide debate on October 12. That debate would air in Lexington and Louisville, along with the seven other Gray television stations that serve Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.