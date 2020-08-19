New details released on human remains found in Nelson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New details have come from the FBI on the remains found in Nelson County on July 24.

The remains are believed to be a female 24 to 82 years old. The height is estimated to be 62.6 inches to 70.9 inches.

Those remains are now going for DNA extraction for further analysis.

Its currently being held by the FBI Lab which is the largest and most comprehensive crime lab in the world is currently dealing with a large backlog of cases.

The FBI have been investigating in the county since those remains were found.

